Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.94

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.94 and traded as high as C$3.96. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 61,398 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$403.16 million and a P/E ratio of -27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.08%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

