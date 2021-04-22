Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. Plexus has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.