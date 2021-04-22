Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.39 and last traded at $90.39. 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Plexus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

