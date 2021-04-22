PlotX (PLOT) One Day Volume Tops $678,470.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $678,470.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

