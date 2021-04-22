Pluton (PLU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $862,303.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $862,303.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $8.61 or 0.00016890 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

