PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

