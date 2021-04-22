PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 2,822.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 158,049 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.