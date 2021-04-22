Po.et Price Tops $0.0007 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $2.30 million and $3,485.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00069417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00709525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.22 or 0.07945949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

