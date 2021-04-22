Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.56

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.56 and last traded at $145.09, with a volume of 470088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

