Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $33.39 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $33.39 or 0.00065157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.39 or 0.01019500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.00681959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,606.33 or 1.00715067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00198226 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,067,510,874 coins and its circulating supply is 931,986,759 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.