PolkaFoundry Reaches Market Cap of $13.11 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $1.14 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

