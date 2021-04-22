Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $868,166.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

