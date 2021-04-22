Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $164.11 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $164.11 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 39% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.34 or 0.00463060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

