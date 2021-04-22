Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

AUCOY opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

