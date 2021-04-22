Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $425.02

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $425.02 and last traded at $413.70, with a volume of 6182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

