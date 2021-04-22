Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $385.67 on Thursday. Pool has a one year low of $183.02 and a one year high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.07 and its 200-day moving average is $351.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

