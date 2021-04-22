Populous 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.40 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00009509 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $277.60 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00072960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00734168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.73 or 0.08042238 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

