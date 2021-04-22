Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.26. 9,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,247,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

