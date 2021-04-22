Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,754.75 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

