PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $18,846.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,122.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,163.03 or 0.04403332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.00446817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $723.45 or 0.01472741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00620795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00420870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00252547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004438 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,096,472 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

