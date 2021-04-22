Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

