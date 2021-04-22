Power Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $177.68 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $177.68 million and $6.93 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

