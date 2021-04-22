PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

PPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 307.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PPD by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPD by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

