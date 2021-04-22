PPD’s (PPD) “Sector Weight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67. PPD has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PPD during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $79,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.