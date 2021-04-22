PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.25

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 2949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.57.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.