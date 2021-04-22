PPL Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. PPL has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.