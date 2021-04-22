PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher D. Lagow Sells 411 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $15,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 203,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PRA Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.