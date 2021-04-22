PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $164.06 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRAH. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

