Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $29.09. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 100 shares.

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

