Precium Price Tops $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Precium has traded up 112.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Precium coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Precium has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00459288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Precium Coin Profile

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Precium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

