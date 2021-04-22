Precium Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.59 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Precium has traded up 112.9% against the US dollar. One Precium coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Precium has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.77 or 0.00517586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Precium (PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

