Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 314.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

