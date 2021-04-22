Pretium Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,986 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average daily volume of 323 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of PVG opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

