Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.54

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$14.70. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 404,683 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$221.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.