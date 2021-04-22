PRIA (PRIA) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, PRIA has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $543,377.30 and $1,524.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00015819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.