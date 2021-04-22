Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.85 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $15.75 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00516731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.