Primerica (PRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently:

4/20/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00.

4/13/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00.

NYSE:PRI traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,230. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 25.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

