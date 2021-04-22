Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.