Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of SMART Global worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SMART Global by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

