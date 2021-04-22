Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,685 shares of company stock valued at $55,311,976.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

