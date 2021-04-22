Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Green Plains worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

GPRE opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.