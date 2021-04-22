Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,703.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489 over the last ninety days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $461.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

