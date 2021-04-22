Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 284,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.