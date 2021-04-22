Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

