Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

