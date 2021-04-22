Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,227 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,858 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

