Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -438.26 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,116,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,510 shares of company stock worth $70,610,739. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

