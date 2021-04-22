Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,495 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Universal Insurance worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,306,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $435.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

