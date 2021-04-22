Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,714 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Century Aluminum worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.