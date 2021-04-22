Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,442 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Cutera worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

